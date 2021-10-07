Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Wednesday, Oct. 6
6:34 a.m., Jacksonville — The sheriff’s office spoke with a Jacksonville resident in reference to her son and his girlfriend making threats against her home. The complainant advised that they had already left prior to calling but she wanted a report on file. No further actions needed.
9:42 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies received a report of a woman walking barefoot and appearing to be in distress along State Route 682 between The Plains and Chauncey. The caller reported trying to stop for the woman, but she walked up into the woods and could not be seen. Deputies walked the woods and checked neighboring residences, but were unable to locate the woman. No other calls were received in the area that could help identify the woman or her situation. No further action could be taken at that time.
2:28 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains over a trespass complaint. The dispute was over a no trespass sign being removed from a fence.
3:53 a.m., Albany — Deputies took a report of trespassing from a Setty Road residence. The caller stated at least two males had been on his property several times with shovels and bags. The suspects have been seen getting picked up by a silver-colored Honda. The incident is under investigation.
7:58 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Campbell Street in The Plains for a report of a disorderly subject. Deputies checked the area but were unable to find the subject that was reported. They continued to patrol the area with no success.
8:26 a.m., Athens — A resident of Upper River Road in The Plains reported to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office that an abandoned vehicle had been left on their property. When a deputy arrived, he spoke with the complainant. She stated the vehicle had left but she observed three males in the truck. The caller approached the vehicle and the truck left the property as she was attempting to make contact. The Deputy searched the area for the truck but did not have contact.
Thursday, Oct. 7
2:42 a.m., Millfield — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office were on patrol in the Dover Township area when they observed a dome light on in a vehicle. No signs of forced entry were observed, and units secured the vehicle. No further action taken.
3:27 a.m., Glouster — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Village of Glouster for a report of an alarm. Deputies found the building secure. No further action taken.
5:16 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Verity Street in The Plains for a report of a suspicious person. Units patrolled the area but were unsuccessful in locating the subject.
2:57 p.m., The Plains — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an active burglary on Bean Road in The Plains. Deputies responded and spoke to the caller, who advised that the male and female who attempted to enter the home had left. Deputies located the subjects, and further investigation is pending at this time.
8:10 p.m., The Plains — A resident of The Plains called the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to report an intruder in her residence. Deputies responded to the location and met with the caller. Deputies entered the residence and searched the home for any persons that may have been inside. No contact was made with any persons. The caller stated she felt safe to return inside and the deputies on scene resumed patrol.
