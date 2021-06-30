Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Monday, June 28
12:29 p.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Trimble Township in reference to a suspicious persons call. Contact was made with caller and there had been no threats, just suspicious activity observed in area. A patrol request was made, and the area was patrolled for the potentially involved subjects. Contact was not made with anyone, and no persons were observed in area. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
6:13 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Athens Township in reference to an individual located in a dumpster who was believed to have overdosed. EMS was on scene evaluating subject when deputies arrived. It was determined the individual was not suffering from any type of medical issue, and he declined being transported to hospital for medical evaluation or treatment. Subject indicated that an unidentified individual took his wallet and tossed it into the dumpster. The subject located in dumpster indicated he was attempting to locate it, got tired, and just fell asleep. Subject was advised that any more instances of him sleeping on premises would likely result in his arrest. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
12:50 p.m., Coolville —Deputies were dispatched to Cincinnati Ridge Road in Coolville on an open 911 call with the sound of an alarm. Upon arriving on scene deputies made contact with the homeowner who stated everything was fine, that they were having trouble with their Life Alert system that was not operating properly. They stated contact has been made for it to be repaired. Deputies returned to patrol.
12:50 p.m.., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to Seminary Street in Coolville on an open 911 call with the sound of an audible alarm. Upon arriving on scene, it was found the phone company was at the residence performing work on the phone lines and everything was fine at the residence. Deputies returned to patrol.
1:00 p.m., Trimble Deputies spoke with a female over the phone in regard to theft. The caller stated that somebody stole her power washer off her porch between Saturday and Sunday, therefore a report was taken.
2:31 p.m., Buchtel — Deputies responded to York Township in regard to a male staggering in and out of the roadway. Deputies patrolled the area but had negative contact with the male. Units resumed patrol.
2:36 p.m., Chauncey – Deputies receive a complaint from a resident of Mill Street in Chauncey in regard to a threatening complaint. The caller stated a male, and his girlfriend were sending her harassing messages, and calling her frequently. The caller requested information on how to obtain a protection order. She was advised of the process.
3:13 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Chauncey in regard to an attempt to locate for another agency. A missing juvenile was allegedly staying at a residence on Mill Street. Deputies attempted to make contact at the residence, but nobody was home.
3:23 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Derthick Road in Glouster in regard to reported suspicious activity. The caller stated there were multiple vehicles parked and she believed people were selling drugs. Deputies patrolled the area intensively and observed no big group of vehicles parked in the area. Units resumed patrol.
5:07 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Roy Avenue in The Plains for a report of a male behaving strangely and talking to his hat. When deputies located and spoke with the male, they did not find any reason to believe that he was a threat to himself or others.
5:46 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies were requested to go to 8th Street in Jacksonville for an attempt to locate a runaway juvenile out of another county. Deputies responded but had no contact at the residence and resumed patrol.
6:12 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Washington Road in Albany in regard to a male laying in the backseat of his vehicle in a parking lot. Deputies and EMS made contact with the male who advised he was fine and did not need assistance.
9:01 p.m., Coolville — Deputies took a report from a resident on Null Road in Coolville who reported that an acquaintance fired a gun toward their yard. The caller only wished to have a report of the incident on file.
9:10 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies received a report of juveniles throwing fireworks at a male on a lawn mower in Waterloo Township. Deputies patrolled the area but did not hear any fireworks being let off or observe any juveniles harassing people. Deputies resumed patrol.
Tuesday, June 29
12:18 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Poston Station Road in The Plains for a report of a suspicious male. When contact was made with the suspicious male it was discovered he had been looking for his girlfriend and had parked his vehicle to rest. The male was notified he could not park on private property and left the area.
12:22 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Trimble Township in reference to suspicious activity / persons complaint. Units patrolled the area, and no persons or vehicles were observed that would be deemed suspicious. Units also patrolled the area on foot while performing business checks. No suspicious activity was observed or noted, nor was anyone observed in area. Complaint unfounded.
1:50 a.m., The Plains — Deputies took a report of a male attempting to steal mail out of a resident’s mailbox in The Plains was received. The caller advised dispatch that he was notified by his camera system that someone was at his mailbox. The caller went to investigate and saw a male driving off from his residence. Deputies spoke with the caller and then patrolled the area searching for the vehicle captured on tape. Deputies then patrolled more areas in The Plains and observed that several mailbox doors were left open. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office will be investigating the situation further.
2:12 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were dispatched to York Township in reference to suspicious / loud / abnormal noises. The area was patrolled attempting to observe and locate the cause of noise. Deputies also sat blacked out in the area for a substantial amount of time to listen for any unusual happenings in area. No circumstances or conditions were observed that were suspicious / loud / abnormal in nature. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
4:30 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to an activated alarm in Glouster. When Deputies arrived, they had negative contact with the homeowner. The property was searched and there were no signs of forced entry or anything suspicious. Contact to the homeowners was attempted without success.
9:45 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Old State Route 78 in Hollister on a reported assault. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke to the involved parties and obtained written statements concerning the incident.
1:55 p.m., Athens — Deputies took a theft report of mail from a residence on Rosewood Lane in Athens. The caller reported that some of the missing mail had been recovered by a passerby who noticed the mail lying alongside the roadway. This case remains under investigation.
4:33 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to the New Marshfield area for a verbal dispute. Upon arrival the involved parties gave conflicting statements and advised no physical violence took place. Parties advised they would separate as soon as they could find a ride.
5:28 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Chauncey in regard to an animal complaint. The caller stated a neighbor’s dog was attacking her and her dogs. This case was referred to the dog warden.
5:41 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies were dispatched to the area of Five Points Road near New Marshfield for a theft complaint. An employee of the Family Dollar stated a woman just stole a customer’s credit cards and left going towards Five Points Road with the victim following. Deputies responded to Family Dollar where the victim had already returned to. The customer was already canceling the credit cards and deputies took a report. This investigation is ongoing.
6:40 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Gun Club Road in New Marshfield in regard to a theft and threatening complaint. The caller stated his cousin had stolen tractor parts and a stove pipe from his residence. When the caller confronted his cousin about it, he was threatened. Deputies were able to assist the caller in retrieving his property and he declined to pursue charges.
7:32 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Athens Township in regard to a residential alarm. The residence was checked and there were no signs of forced entry, and the building was secure.
7:58 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains in regard to a suspicious person complaint. The caller stated a male was seen stumbling on porches and attempting to open doors. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to locate the described male.
