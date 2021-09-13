Friday, Sept. 10
9:23 a.m, Guysville — Deputies responded to Buck's Lake Road, Guysville for a parking complaint. The caller reported that a former tenant of their rental property had left a vehicle in the parking lot and refused to get it after months of attempts. The vehicle was tagged so the caller could have the vehicle removed from the property via private tow service. No further action needed at that time.
12:22 p.m, The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains at the request of the Dog Shelter. A Deputy Dog Warden was on scene and having trouble with an argumentative subject. When Deputies arrived, the situation was resolved without further incident.
3:45 p.m, The Plains — A third-party complainant called the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report a possible theft from a property located in The Plains. Deputies responded to the location and observed damage to a trailer door. An investigating is ongoing.
3:51 p.m, Millfield — Deputies responded to Chauncey for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies located the vehicle in a private field, and they found both occupants to have suspended licenses. Deputies stayed on scene until a relative could arrive to pick up the vehicle. No evidence of criminal activity was observed.
4:43 p.m, Coolville — A caller from Four Mile Creek in Coolville reported that some items had been taken from his cabin. A report was taken, and the complainant was advised if he could provide any further information to contact the Sheriff's Office.
5:26 p.m, Marshfield — A third-party complainant called the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report a male in pain at the Dollar General in New Marshfield. A Deputy responded and spoke with the male in question, who stated he had a medical procedure performed recently and he was not in need of medical attention. The Deputy resumed patrol.
5:54 p.m., Coolville — A third-party complainant called the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to advise that shots had been fired on Vanderhoof Road in Coolville. Deputies responded to the given location and spoke with the residents. The residents stated they had been in a verbal dispute with some other parties that had already left the area, but nothing further had happened. Deputies resumed patrol after confirming that the individuals were no longer in need of assistance.
8:10 p.m. Athens — Deputies responded to State Route 682 for a report of a stolen saw. Deputies are waiting for the complainant to provide them with security footage from cameras on the property.
Saturday, Sept. 11
12:11 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to a residence on North Plains Road in The Plains for a theft report. This case remains under investigation.
5:11 a.m., The Plains — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Roy Avenue in The Plains for a report of dispute. Deputies spoke with the involved parties and determined both individuals engaged in fighting. Both parties wished to separate. No further action taken.
7:23 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Salem Road in Athens for a suspicious persons complaint. The caller reported seeing unknown subjects out by the road and by their vehicle. Deputies patrolled the area but had negative contact with anyone out on foot. No other criminal activity was reported.
8:24 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Roy Avenue in The Plains on a report of an active dispute. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke to involved parties, who provided conflicting statements. Involved parties were advised to avoid contact with each other, deputies returned to patrol.
9:42 Millfield — Deputies responded to Millfield for a parking/trespass complaint. The caller reported that a car was in his driveway and the driver would not leave. Once on scene, deputies made contact with the subject, who was found to have a nationwide warrant out of Fairfield County. The man attempted to run out into the field behind the residence. Deputies pursued the man on foot, and he was apprehended and taken into custody. The subject was then transported to SEORJ without further incident.
9:50 a.m., Guysville — Deputies were dispatched to South Canaanville Road in Guysville on a report of sounds of gunshots. The caller advised that they believed bird shot may have landed on their deck. Once deputies arrived on scene, there were no further reported sounds of shots, and no evidence that any bird shot landed on the deck. It was unknown where the shots originated from. Deputies returned to patrol.
10:15 a.m., Guysville — Deputies were dispatched to Glazier Road on an activated residential alarm. Upon arriving on scene, contact was made with the owner who advised it was an accidental alarm. Deputies returned to patrol.
12:41 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to United Lane in Athens on a report of a reckless driver in the parking lot of Dollar General. Deputies patrolled the lot and the surrounding area but had no contact with the described vehicle. Deputies returned to patrol.
12:57 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to Guysville for a burglary complaint. On scene, it was determined to be a civil matter due to the suspect being the caller's current wife, whom he was trying to divorce. The caller was referred to the proper court channels.
1:08 p.m., Chauncey — A Chauncey resident reported to deputies that they had been scammed for $400.00 via the Internet. A report was taken.
1:41 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for a theft report. The caller stated that one of their security cameras had been taken from their yard while it was charging. A report was taken.
3:37 p.m., Athens — Deputies received a report of a Verizon account that had been fraudulently opened in the complainant's name. A report was taken, and the complainant was advised how to obtain a copy of it.
9:00 p.m., Nelsonville — The Athens County Sheriff's Office was contacted by a complainant in Nelsonville wanting to speak with a Deputy about an assault. When Deputies arrived, they spoke with the caller and the male that had been assaulted. Witnesses to the altercation stated that both parties had become aggressive, but it was unclear how the altercation had initiated. Neither party involved wished to pursue criminal charges at this time.
11:38 p.m., The Plains — Deputies from the Athens County Sheriff's Office were on patrol on West First Street in The Plains when they observed an open door on a vehicle. Units attempted to make contact at the residence but were unsuccessful. Units did shut the door on the vehicle. No further action taken.
Sunday, Sept. 12
1:49 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Dean Road in Glouster for a report of a trespasser. Units arrived on scene and spoke with the complainant, who stated that someone was on her property. Units checked the property on foot but were unsuccessful in locating any person. Units resumed patrol.
3:15 a.m., Glouster — The Athens Sheriff's Office responded to Main Street in Glouster for a report of a property damage. The complainant advised that two windows on her residence had been broken by someone throwing rocks at them. Units patrolled the area for some time but were unsuccessful in locating the suspects. This case will be referred to Glouster Police Department.
7:43 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Hebbardsville Road Athens for an activated commercial intrusion alarm. On scene, Deputies found that the building appeared to be secure at that time. The matter was determined to be a false alarm.
8:03 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Salem Road on an active verbal dispute. Upon arriving on scene, the parties had separated, and deputies were advised that one of the subjects involved in the dispute had left prior to their arrival. The caller was advised to call if they return and if there were further problems. Deputies returned to patrol.
10:55 a.m., Stewart — Deputies were dispatched to East Copeland Road on a property dispute. Upon arriving on scene, deputies spoke to involved parties and the matter was determined to be a civil issue. Both parties were advised of the civil nature and advised of the necessary steps to resolve the issue. Deputies returned to patrol.
2:31 p.m., SR 682 — Deputies were dispatched to a report of an active dispute in an operating vehicle near the intersection of Hamely Run Road and SR 682. Both parties involved advised that they had been in an argument, but neither wished to pursue the matter any further. The parties separated, and deputies returned to patrol.
4:06 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road for a report of a reckless driver yelling threats at people. Deputies were already close by; however they were unable to locate the vehicle during their patrol of the area.
4:48 p.m., Glouster — A resident of Moore Road in Glouster reported receiving threatening messages. A report was completed.
5:05 p.m., The Plains — A manager from Dollar General in The Plains requested a deputy for a male they stated was trespassing. When Deputies arrived, they spoke with the male in question. The male was advised he was trespassing and left the store without incident.
5:48 p.m., Athens — The Athens County Sheriff's Office received a call regarding an active alarm at a residence on Lavelle Road in Athens. Deputies ensured the property was secure and resumed patrol.
6:21 p.m., Guysville — A caller from the Guysville area reported a vehicle being driven recklessly on SR 329. They stated the vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed. Deputies patrolled the area but had negative contact with any vehicles matching the description.
