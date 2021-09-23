Athens County Sheriff's Office
Wednesday, Sept. 22
12:10 a.m, The Plains — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to East First Street in The Plains for a report of individuals on bikes shining lights into homes. Units patrolled the area for some time but were unsuccessful in locating the subjects.
12:35 a.m, The Plains — While on patrol, deputies observed a suspicious vehicle parked at The Plains Community Park. Units observed the vehicle as being unoccupied. With no criminal activity observed, units resumed patrol.
7:55 a.m, The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for a threats and harassment call. The caller reported that his ex-girlfriend said she was sending over someone to beat him up. On scene, the caller could show no proof of any direct threats or statements that anyone was coming to harm him. He advised he would call back if anyone showed up and there was trouble.
8:06 a.m, The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Shady Lane in The Plains in regard to a suspicious person complaint. The caller stated she witnessed a male in the area that was constantly looking around and walking quickly, which made her suspicious of his actions. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to locate the described male. The caller advised she would call back if she saw him again.
12:02 p.m, Athens — Deputies responded to an Athens-area home for a well-being check. The caller reported that they had not heard from the elderly couple in multiple days. Deputies had negative contact at the residence but noted that there was also no vehicle present in the driveway. No further action could be taken at that time.
3:33 p.m, The Plains — An Athens County deputy observed two vehicles that had collided on State Route 682 in The Plains, temporarily disabling them in the roadway. The deputy rerouted traffic until a trooper from The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrived. No injuries occurred in the collision and both vehicles were able to leave the roadway under their own power.
5:58 p.m, Athens — A motorist traveling on SR 50 near Albany reported to dispatch that there was a man walking alongside the roadway, coming dangerously close to traffic. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to locate the subject.
8:33 p.m, Coolville — The Athens County Sheriff's Office received a call for assistance with a possible burglary at a residence in Coolville. Deputies were canceled to this location due to a family member checking the property and indicated that there were no issues.
8:57 p.m, Marshfield — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to a call for a suspicious person near the New Marshfield community center. Deputies made contact with the subject and determined that there were no issues. The subject was waiting for a ride and had not disturbed anything.
11:22 p.m, Glouster — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to High Street in Glouster for a report of an active fight. Units arrived on scene and spoke with the complainant, who stated that the two involved parties had left the scene prior to their arrival. No further action taken.
11:30 p.m, Glouster — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence in Glouster for a report of a 911 hang-up call. Units arrived on scene and spoke with multiple individuals, who indicated a verbal dispute had a occurred over a glass of chocolate milk. Neither party wished to separate.
Thursday, Sept. 23
1:02 a.m, Nelsonville — Deputies were dispatched to York Township in reference to a resident receiving threats over the phone. After making contact with caller, deputies suspect that an unknown individual had acquired her adult son’s cell phone and was using it to harass and make off-colored comments. She was advised that if anything suspicious occurred to call 911.
3:55 a.m, Athens — Deputies responded to Peach Ridge Road in Athens for a report of suspicious activity. Units patrolled the area but were unable to locate any suspicious persons. Units resumed patrol.
8:06 a.m, Athens — Deputies responded to Alexander Cemetery for recovered property after an employee located a wallet on the side of the road. Deputies collected the wallet and used the I.D. inside to return the wallet to its owner.
12:08 p.m, Chauncey — Deputies responded to Chauncey for a report of a suspicious male walking through yards. Deputies patrolled the area but had negative contact.
12:29 a.m, The Plains — Deputies responded to the Prokos Storage Units in The Plains for a report of property being stolen. The case is currently under investigation
7:05 p.m, Marshfield — Deputies were requested to patrol New Marshfield Road in New Marshfield, in reference to a loud noise complaint. Deputies patrolled the area, but did not hear any loud noises, nor did they observe any criminal activity.
9:00 p.m, The Plains — Deputies responded to a residence in The Plains in reference to a well-being check. Once on scene, deputies were unable to make contact with the subject
9:19 p.m, Albany — The Athens County Sheriff's Office was requested to respond to the Albany area for a neighbor dispute. When Deputies arrived, they spoke with all parties involved. After the conflict was resolved, both parties returned home and deputies resumed patrol.
