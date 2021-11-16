Athens County Sheriff's Office
Monday, Nov. 15
2:52 a.m, Albany — Deputies responded to an automated alarm at a business in Albany. Deputies arrived on scene and checked the premises, and everything appeared secured at that time. Deputies returned to patrol.
4:24 a.m, Millfield — Deputies responded to Dover Township in reference to a missing juvenile. Deputies made contact with the mother of the missing juvenile and learned that the juvenile was next door. Juvenile was located and escorted home.
10:26 a.m, Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Marion Johnson Road on a report of a dispute. Upon arriving on scene, deputies spoke to involved parties and received conflicting statements. The dispute was found to be verbal only and neither wished to leave the residence, but they agreed to stay separated within the residence. Deputies returned to patrol.
2:23 p.m, Albany — Deputies were requested to patrol Enlow Road in Albany in reference to a caller stating that there was a cow close to the roadway. Deputies patrolled the area, but were unable to locate the cow.
3:41 p.m, The Plains — The Sheriff's Office responded to The Plains for report of an assault. Upon arrival, the complainant and the victim advised they did not wish to pursue criminal charges. The caller was advised if the suspect returns to call back and they would be served a trespass complaint.
4:41 p.m, Athens — Deputies responded to U.S Route 33 near Pleasanton Road for a report of a vehicle traveling very slowly. Deputies were unable to locate the vehicle when they patrolled the area.
7:04 p.m, Athens — Deputies responded to Hoover Road for a report of a stray dog in the roadway. Deputies found that the dog didn't have a collar, and they transported the dog to the Athens County Dog Shelter.
9:37 p.m, Chauncey — Deputies received a report of shoplifting from a business in Chauncey by an individual that frequents that location. The employee advised that they would call to have the suspect trespassed from the property if they return.
10:27 p.m, Athens — Deputies responded to Peach Ridge Road in Athens for a report of a vehicle stopping at mailboxes late at night. Deputies were unable to locate any vehicles in the area.
11:07 p.m, Athens — Deputies responded to Canaan Township in reference to a reported domestic disturbance They spoke with the female and male present, and neither had visible injury. Both indicated this was a verbal argument only and there had been no violence or threats of violence.
