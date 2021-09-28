Athens County Sheriff's Office
Monday, Sept. 27
8:54 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to a business in Athens for a report of counterfeit money being used. Upon arrival, deputies took possession of the counterfeit bill and placed it into evidence for destruction.
9:38 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to a residence in The Plains for a well-being check. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the subject in question and found that he was in good health. No further actions were needed.
11:31 a.m., Coolville — The Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Rawley Road, Coolville, in reference to a verbal dispute. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with both parties, and the female involved advised that she already had a ride on the way to pick her up. Both parties did advise that there was no physical violence involved. No further actions were needed.
4:05 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to State Route 356 for a trespass complaint. Deputies spoke with the caller, who advised he wished to have a male trespassed from his property. Deputies located the male and served him with a trespass warning.
9:56 p.m., Buchtel — Deputies responded Elm Street in Buchtel, in reference to a 911 open-line call. It was noted that there were no sounds of distress. On scene, deputies were unable to make contact, therefore the call was considered unfounded at that time.
9:59 p.m., Chauncey — ACEMS requested deputies assist with an elderly individual that had fallen and needed assistance getting up.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
2:29 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Steinmeyer Road in New Marshfield for a loud music complaint. Deputies patrolled the area but did not hear any loud music at that time. When deputies received another complaint from an additional caller, they were able to make contact with the male party in question, who advised that he will no longer play his music loudly. No further actions taken, and deputies returned to patrol.
3:13 a.m., New Marshfield — See above.
7:19 a.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to Ackley Road in Coolville on an inactive dispute. Upon arriving on scene, deputies spoke to the complainant and found the dispute was over a civil matter, and that the other involved party had left prior to their arrival.
4:55 p.m., Athens — An Athens man advised deputies that he had a firearm stolen from his residence. This matter is currently under investigation.
5:19 p.m., The Plains — While on patrol in The Plains, deputies observed a male subject who was known to have active warrants. When approached, the subject fled on foot. Deputies patrolled the area but had negative contact.
5:58 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to the Buchtel area after receiving a third-party complaint of a dispute. Upon arrival, contact was made with the female who advised the male half had already left the area. She advised there were no threats of violence or physical violence.
7:59 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies received a report of an inactive dispute that occurred in New Marshfield. The caller simply wished to have a report of the incident on file.
8:45 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to the Nelsonville area where a caller advised there was a male there that was possibly under the influence. Upon arrival, contact was made, and the male appeared to be having ongoing medical issues. He voluntarily went with ACEMS to get medical attention.
