Athens County Sheriff Office
Monday, Nov. 6
7:39 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Lightfritz Ridge Road in New Marshfield in response to a death. The death was determined to be natural causes, and the man was transported to a funeral home.
9:25 a.m., Athens — A resident of Vore Ridge Road, Athens, reported that their identity h.ad been stolen and a vehicle was purchased in their name in Florida. A report was taken.
11:16 a.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to Torch Road in Coolville for a 911 hang-up call. Upon arriving on scene, it was determined that there was no emergency, and it was found to be phone line trouble.
11:39 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies were dispatched to May Avenue in Chauncey on a report of a domestic dispute. Upon arriving on scene, deputies spoke to the female caller who advised the involved male left prior to deputies’ arrival. The female caller wanted no further assistance from deputies stating the male left, which was her intentions, and advised he will no longer be allowed there. With parties separated and the caller wanting no further assistance, deputies returned to patrol.
1:28 p.m., Athens — Deputies received a call from an Athens area man who reported that sometime last week, a winch and a battery were stolen from his property. The case is still under investigation.
2:44 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to a residence on Coe Road in Chauncey for an activated residential alarm. On scene, deputies spoke with the homeowners, who advised that everything was okay. Units then returned to patrol.
3:37 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Frost Hill Road, Coolville, for a parking complaint. A four-hour tow tag was placed on the vehicle
3:49 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Torch Road, Coolville, for an attempt to make contact with an individual, at the request of an out-of-county agency. Athens County Dispatch provided the individual with contact information for the law enforcement agency that needed to speak with him.
4:13 p.m., Glouster — Deputies took report involving two juveniles in Trimble Township. This matter is under investigation.
5:30 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Lemaster Road in The Plains for a report of suspicious activity. Deputies patrolled the area but did not observe any criminal activity
6:12 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Smith Road, Coolville, for a 911 open-line. Deputies were unable to locate anyone needing assistance
9:05 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to an Athens-area residence for a well-being check on an infant that was reportedly staying in a home without heat. Deputies were advised by the parent in the residence that the heating system was malfunctioning and needing fixed, however deputies found that the living area was being kept comfortably warm through the use of a large space heater.
10:04 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Lee Township and made contact with a caller who stated that, during a dispute with her ex-boyfriend, he made several general, non-direct and nonspecific threatening type statements. It was determined this was not a criminal violation. It was also suggested that the number be blocked so the ex-boyfriend did not have the ability to call and make upsetting / suggestive / irritating statements. No further action taken.
Tuesday, Dec. 7
1:17 a.m., Buchtel — Deputies made contact with a caller in York Township following a call to Athens County 911. It was determined there was not any emergency and this was a false alarm. No further action taken.
2:12 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to State Route 13 in Glouster for a suspicious person complaint. Deputies made contact with a male walking on the side of the roadway. While speaking with the male, he stated that he had been drinking. Deputies asked the male if he had a sober driver to come and get him and he advised that he did not. Deputies then transported the male to his residence. No further action was taken.
2:26 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to an activated residential alarm in Athens. Deputies checked the perimeter of residence and found no evidence of entry or attempted forced entry. Contact was made with the homeowner, and they were advised that all appeared to be secure. Deputies then returned to patrol.
7:47 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Greens Run Road in Glouster for a home alarm activation. On scene, deputies checked the residence but found no signs of forced entry. After securing the residence, deputies returned to patrol.
9:43 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to a residence in The Plains for an open line 9-1-1 call. While en route, dispatch was able to make contact with the caller, who stated that they were fine. No Deputy actioncneeded.
12:19 p.m., Amesville — Deputies responded to Franklin Street in Amesville for a report of identity theft. The case is still under investigation.
4:08 p.m., Millfield — Deputies took a report of license plates that were stolen from the Millfield area. The license plates were entered as stolen.
5:45 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for a report that a male was locked out of his home in the cold. Deputies found that the male's roommate had woken up and let him inside prior to their arrival.
5:55 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to State Route 550 in Athens for a report that two dogs came onto the caller's property and attacked his dog. It is unknown where the dogs came from, or where they went. The caller was advised to call as soon as he sees the dogs again, so that they may be caught.
6:37 p.m., The Plains — Deputies took a breaking and entering report in The Plains. This matter is under investigation.
11:20 p.m., Glouster — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Spring Street in Glouster for a report of dispute. Units arrived on scene and spoke with two individuals. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that no threats or physical violence had occurred, only a verbal argument. Both individuals were warned for disorderly conduct.
