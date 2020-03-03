Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Friday, Feb. 28
12:32 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Tommy Bond Road in reference to a theft.
12:11 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Coolspot in Coolville, Ohio in reference to Washington County Sheriff's Office advising they had a protection order violation that occurred on the highway and came into their county. Upon arrival Deputies made contact with the complainant, and WCSO. The complainant advised that she observed her soon to be ex-husband pass her on the highway and turn around at the next available turn. The complainant advised she did know the exact distance he was within, however she could confirm that it was him once she pulled onto Collins Road inside Washington County. Case is under investigation at this time.
Saturday, Feb. 29
6:05 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were called to Evergreen Estates for a loud music complaint. The caller stated that her neighbor was playing music and that she could hear it through the walls of the apartment. Deputies made contact with the neighbor and he advised that he would turn it off. Units returned to patrol.
7:10 p.m., Stewart — Deputies investigated a death report in Stewart. It was determined the male passed due to natural causes.
6:36 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Plains Road for a breaking and entering report. Deputies were advised that someone had broken into a vehicle and stole a pair of new shoes. Case currently under investigation.
5:33 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were called to Red Dog Road for a mental subject. The caller stated her son was hallucinating. Deputies made contact with the male who advised that he was fine and that he did not wish to speak to a mental health professional and that he just needed to get some sleep. Units returned to patrol.
4:42 a.m., Athens — Deputies were called to Fox Lake Road for a suspicious person walking on the roadway with a flashlight. Deputies made contact with a male, who stated that he was walking back to a friends house on Baker Road. Deputies gave the male a ride to his friends house. Units returned to patrol.
4:01 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were called to Route 685 for a suspicious person complaint. The caller advised that a female was in her driveway. The caller stated that the female had left but she did not know which direction she had went. Units patrolled the area with negative contact.
12:42 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies were called to Main Street for an intoxicated female. The caller advised that her son's girlfriend came to the residence intoxicated and started an argument. The caller advised that the female had stated that she was going to her father's house and left the residence on foot. Units patrolled the area with negative contact.
1:58 p.m., Guysville — Deputies assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol on a traffic stop on Route 33 where a male was found to have a Felony Warrant for his arrest. William R. Goings Jr., 49, was arrested and transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
1:10 a.m., Albany — Deputies responded to the Albany Amvets on Setty Road for an activated alarm in the office area. The building was checked and found to be secure. False alarm
Sunday, March 1
7:40 p.m., Athens — Deputies received a complaint of a possible burglary at a residence in Athens Township. The complainant reported that she believed an individual was in the residence as her cat was found outside after she returned home from a short trip. No other items were missing or moved that the complainant noticed at that time. There were no signs of forced entry during the call. A report was completed at that time.
11:23 a.m., Stewart — Deputies responded to E Copeland Rd in Stewart on a burglary report. Complainant states entry was gained through the front door with damage to the screen door. While inside subject(s) took an Apple iPad from the caller. Nothing else appears to be missing. A report was taken on the incident.
4:24 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Route 682 for a Domestic Dispute. Deputies spoke with involved parties and determined Dale Reasoner, 62, of Athens, to have struck a family member with a kitchen pot. Reasoner was placed under arrest and transported to SEORJ without incident.
4:20 p.m., Athens — A Vore Ridge Road resident reported that unknown person(s) stole a residential heat pump from his residence.The unit was stolen at some point over the past three weeks.
11:45 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to the report of a domestic dispute in Trimble Twp. Made contact at the residence with both parties. It was determined this was a civil matter and a verbal dispute only. It was suggested as to how this matter might be remedied. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
11:33 p.m., Route 13 — Deputies responded to a call regarding an individual who had made threats he had a gun, was highly agitated, and has a history of mental health issues. Contact was made at residence and subject agreed that he should seek help for his well being. Subject was taken to O’Bleness hospital for a physical assessment and referred to a mental health pre-screener. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
11:16 p.m., Athens — While on patrol a commercial vehicle was observed at a local business with the headlights on. This was not typical, so Deputy patrolled area on foot. No contact was made with any person, nor did the deputy observe anything that appeared to be related to forced entry into the business. As best as the deputy could determine all was secure. Vehicle was locked so the deputy could not shut off headlights. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
12:13 a.m., Athens —Deputies were alerted by a suicide hotline regarding and individual reported to be in Athens County who was having thoughts of doing harm to them self. Several methods to locate individual were attempted, but not successful. Additionally, the individual who potentially needed assistance would not cooperate and could not be located. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
12: 55 a.m., AEP — While on patrol Deputies came into contact with an individual walking on Route 682 near Armitage Road. Deputies conducted a brief well being check and it was determined that this individual was attempting to get to his relatives home in The Plains, but had been left by the person who was supposed to provide him transportation. Due to various factors, one being inclement weather conditions, it was determined that giving this individual a ride was the best service that could be provided. Subject was taken to The Plains Library and dropped off to walk a short distance to his relatives home. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
3:51 p.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Waterworks Hill for a reported drug overdose. Upon arrival, Deputies and EMS made contact with a female who reported she had overdosed. The female was transported to O’Bleness for treatment.
4:43 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to The Plains in reference to a male and female who appeared to be intoxicated. Upon arrival, Deputies patrolled the area but had negative contact.
6:22 a.m., Stewart — Deputies patrolled the River Road area in Stewart on the sounds of chainsaws in the early morning hours of Sunday. The location was found and it appears the trees that were cut had
already fallen. The trees were found along the roadway and were cut up for firewood according to a witness. After contacting the property owner of the incident, the deputy was advised he would look into the incident and would advise if the issue needed to be pursued.
Monday, March 2
1:20 a.m., Amesville — Deputies were called to Route 550 for a suspicious person. Deputies made contact with the male fitting the description. The male advised that he was lost had
knocked on some doors wanting to ask for directions. Deputies provided directions and units returned to patrol.
12:48 a.m., Glouster — Deputies again responded to Trimble Twp. for another complaint of a domestic dispute. In speaking with both parties there was still no complaint of a crime. The male involved indicated he was going to leave for the remainder of the evening to alleviate the issue of fighting / arguing for the evening. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
