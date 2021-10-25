Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Friday, Oct. 22
10:44 a.m, The Plains — Deputies received a report that a man on the most wanted list had been staying at a residence in the Plains. Deputies checked the residence but were told that he had just left in a silver vehicle. Soon after, deputies located a vehicle matching the description of the offender. A traffic stop was conducted, and Mark Burson was taken into custody and transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail without incident.
11:09 a.m, Amesville — Deputies responded to Fleming Road, Amesville, for a theft report. On scene, deputies spoke with the caller, who advised that he was missing a trail camera. The incident is under further review pending further camera footage.
1:25 p.m, Guysville — Deputies responded to Guysville for a well- being check. On scene, deputies discovered an elderly man who was unable to get up after a fall. The man had been laying on the floor for over 24 hours and was suffering from dehydration. Athens County EMS transported the patient to the hospital.
3:32 p.m, Coolville — A caller from Frost Road in Coolville requested a deputy from the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to respond to their location for a theft report. A deputy met with the caller, who stated several items had been taken from their campsite during the week. A report was taken, and further investigation is pending.
3:39 p.m, New Marshfield — Deputies took a theft report from a resident in New Marshfield. The caller simply wished to have a report on file
3:42 p.m, Guysville — Deputies responded to Guysville for a report of a discarded needle. The syringe was collected for destruction.
6:08 p.m, Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Glouster for a report of some items possibly missing from a home. The property was determined to be still in place at the residence and deputies returned to patrol.
6:16 p.m, Glouster — A caller from the Glouster area called the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to report a trespasser on his property. A deputy spoke with the complainant over the phone. The caller was informed by the deputy that in his situation, a trespass complaint would not be appropriate. The caller was advised that his situation would be a civil/ tenant’s rights issue.
6:21 p.m, The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road for an alarm activation. Deputies checked the building and found it to be secure. No further action was taken.
6:53 p.m, Shade — Deputies responded to Shade for a report of a stray dog keeping a cat trapped in a tree. Deputies were unable to establish who the owner of the dog was, so they transported the dog to the Athens County Dog Shelter and notified the dog warden.
Saturday, Oct. 23
1:14 a.m, Athens — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol on a traffic stop on State Route 682 in Athens. No further action taken.
2:32 a.m, New Marshfield — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Steinmeyer Road in New Marshfield for a loud music complaint. Units patrolled the area but were unsuccessful in locating the offending residence.
3:25 a.m, New Marshfield — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office returned to Steinmeyer Road in New Marshfield for an additional loud music complaint. Units were able to locate a male playing music in his vehicle. After being warned for disorderly conduct, the male did go inside for the night.
10:12 a.m, Millfield — Deputies received a call about an ongoing trespassing issue. It was discovered that nothing was happening at that time, and the callers were advised to call back if the trespassers returned.
1:16 p.m, Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Carr Road in Dover township for a neighbor dispute. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with both neighbors. The dispute was resolved without incident.
4:26 p.m, Hockingport — A camper owner from the Hockingport area called the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to report that his camper had been broken into. He stated several items were missing and that his golf cart had been damaged. The responding deputy was also advised that several other campers had been broken into during the same time, so multiple reports were taken. Further investigation is pending.
6:45 p.m, The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for a report of a large group of unattended children. Deputies located a few children in the area, however they found that they had parents nearby.
8:08 p.m, Albany — Deputies responded to Meadowbrook Road in Albany for a well-being check. Deputies met and spoke with the male and determined that he was not in need of assistance.
Sunday, Oct. 24
1:02 a.m, Shade — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Gibbs Road in Shade for a report of a loud-noise complaint. Deputies arrived on scene and observed multiple vehicles parked in the roadway. Units made contact with the resident and all vehicles were removed from the roadway and the loud music was turned off for the night.
2:31 a.m, The Plains — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to North Plains Road in The Plains for a report of dispute. Units arrived on scene and determined the dispute was over macaroni and cheese. Units spoke with both parties, who did not wish to separate. Units resumed patrol.
2:55 a.m, Jacksonville — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to East Main Street in Jacksonville for a report of a suspicious male. Units spoke with the male, who indicated he was in Perry County at a local campground, and then was unsure how he ended up in Jacksonville. Units made contact with the male’s father who came to the scene and picked the male up. No further action taken.
8:43 a.m, Chauncey — Deputies responded to Chauncey for a death investigation. The Athens County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene, and after determining that the death was natural causes, advised that they would be handling the investigation. No further Deputy action required.
9:41 a.m, New Marshfield — Deputies responded to ST RT 56 in Waterloo Township for a reported theft. The complainant advised that they had multiple pieces of personal property stolen, and that a building on the property had been broken into. The case is still under investigation.
10:19 a.m, The Plains — Deputies were on patrol in The Plains when they were flagged down to stop at the car wash. The subject advised that he had accidentally locked himself out of his car. Deputies advised that they were not equipped with lock-out gear and directed the man to the proper private service channels.
11:44 a.m, Amesville — Deputies responded to Potter Road in Amesville in response to a reported arson. On scene, it was discovered that one of the victims’ vehicles had been destroyed and another had been damaged. The incident is under investigation.
5:09 p.m, Athens — Deputies responded to Rainbow Lake Road in Athens and advised the complainant of the steps to take to obtain a protection order. No further action was taken.
6:05 p.m, The Plains — Deputies responded to State Route 682 for a report of gunshots. Deputies met with the individuals that were shooting to ensure that they had a safe direction to shoot.
9:22 p.m, Coolville — A caller from Four Mile Road in Coolville called to report a verbal dispute with their home guests. Deputies were dispatched to the residence and spoke with both parties involved. The parties decided they could settle their differences for the evening and the guests would depart in the morning. No criminal behavior was observed, and the deputies resumed patrol.
11:41 p.m, Athens — Deputies responded to Athens Township in reference to a landlord / tenant dispute. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the complainant and took a written statement. Deputies attempted to contact the suspect but were unable. The caller was provided with information to follow-up on a protection order. No further action taken.
11:54 p.m, Jacksonville — Deputies responded to a complaint of suspicious activity in Trimble Township. The area was patrolled, but no individuals participating in suspicious activity or odd circumstances were observed or noted.
