Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Monday, Oct. 25
6:08 a.m., The Plains — Deputies received a third-party report of persons arguing outside a residence on Roy Avenue, The Plains. Deputies responded and walked around the property, but no persons were located outside, and no arguing could be heard at that time.
10:51 a.m., Millfield — Deputies took a harassment report from a resident in Millfield who stated that he is receiving threatening messages. This matter is under investigation.
12:50 p.m., Millfield — Deputies were dispatched to Millfield for an active dispute that was called in by a third party. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with an involved female who stated that there was an argument, but there was no violence, or threats of violence. The other involved party left prior to deputies’ arrival. The female stated she didn’t need any further assistance. Deputies returned to patrol.
1:23 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Cooper Road in Athens for a trespassing complaint. The caller stated that a male was in front of her residence after being told not to be there. The male left prior to deputies’ arrival. This matter is under investigation.
1:29 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to The Plains for a report of a possible inactive burglary. The caller stated that it appeared someone had broken into his neighbor’s residence, but they were unable to make contact with her to confirm. Deputies responded and found the doors to the residence shut, but they did appear to be lightly damaged. It was unclear if the doors were previously damaged. Deputies attempted contact with the resident but had negative contact. Contact was made with a family member that stated the occupant had moved out.
4:11 p.m., Athens — Deputies took a report of a theft of catalytic converters on Hebbardsville Road in Athens. The incident remains under investigation.
6:13 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Hebbardsville Road for a business alarm activation. Deputies found the business to be secure.
7:32 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Elliotsville Road, Athens for a report of Breaking and Entering. This case is under further investigation.
8:31 p.m., Athens — Deputies received a report of an automated alarm at a business in Athens Township. While en route, deputies were canceled as it was a false alarm. Deputies returned to patrol.
10:22 p.m., Trimble — Deputies responded to Maple Street in Glouster for a reckless driver complaint. Deputies patrolled the area but did not locate the vehicle.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
2:03 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to a residence on Happy Hollow Road in Nelsonville, in reference to a domestic dispute. On scene, deputies spoke with both parties, who advised that they would separate within the household for the night. No physical injuries were reported or observed. Units returned to patrol.
5:14 a.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to a residence on Alderman Road in Millfield, in reference to a theft complaint. This matter is currently under investigation.
4:20 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Happy Hollow Road in Nelsonville for a reported dispute. Deputies spoke to the involved parties and the female stated that she was leaving for the evening. Deputies remained on scene while the female gathered some belongings. Once the female departed, deputies returned to patrol.
6:23 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Bassett Road for a report of an adult female that just walked away from her court-ordered stay at a treatment program. Deputies were unable to locate the female in the area.
6:41 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to The Plains for a reported dispute. Deputies spoke to the subjects involved and were advised that there was no violence or threats of violence. Both parties agreed to stay away from each other until they calmed down. Deputies returned to patrol.
11:47 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Athens Township in reference to a loud noise complaint. Deputies made contact with the resident and advised them of the complaint. The issue was remedied, and no further action was taken
