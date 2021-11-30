Athens County Sheriff's Office
Monday, Nov. 29
6:39 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to the Glouster Post Office on an activated alarm. Upon arriving on scene, it was found to be employee's working and no emergency. Deputies returned to patrol.
7:24 a.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to a call of domestic violence near Coolville. Once on scene, they established probable cause to arrest for domestic violence.
10:50 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Lemaster Road in Athens in response to a well-being check. The caller stated that he had not talked to his daughter in three days and would like for us to check on her. On scene, deputies spoke with the daughter, and she stated she was fine.
11:04 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Enlow Road in Athens on a report of an active verbal dispute. Upon arriving on scene, the dispute was found to be between family members and a home health aid. An involved family member who does not live at the residence left prior to deputies’ arrival. With involved parties separated, and no further action being requested, deputies returned to patrol.
1:32 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to a residence on Hartman Road in The Plains for a report of a stolen catalytic converter. On scene, deputies spoke with the caller, and a report of the incident was taken.
1:50 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were dispatched to Hamley Run Road in Nelsonville on a well-being check. Deputies were unable to make contact at the residence but spoke to a relative next door who stated that they had left a few hours earlier, and everything was fine as far as he knew. Deputies returned to patrol.
2:36 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Chauncey for a report of property damage to a building. A report was taken for vandalism.
4:15 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Williams Road in Athens on a dispute. Upon arriving, deputies were advised that an involved individual had left the scene and that the dispute was verbal in nature only. A report was completed and deputies returned to patrol.
5:02 p.m., Shaded — Deputies responded to a residence in Shade for a report of an unruly juvenile. On scene, deputies spoke with the juvenile and his parents. Before clearing, deputies advised the parents to call the office if any further problems arise.
5:15 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains where the caller advised their storage unit had been broken into. Upon making contact, the caller advised that sometime in the past year somebody had entered the storage unit. At this point there are no leads in this matter.
5:50 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies were dispatched to SR 56 in New Marshfield on a report of harassment. Dispatch advised the caller was retrieving a camper from a property and subjects where driving by and harassing them. Deputies spoke with the callers, who advised the subjects had driven by three to four times yelling out the window, but they were not sure what was said. Deputies sat stationary in the area and the subjects never returned. Deputies returned to patrol.
6:20 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a residence on Salem Road in Athens in reference to a reported disorderly female. Prior to deputies’ arrival, the caller advised that a response was no longer needed. On scene, deputies were advised that the female had calmed down, and then left the residence once she learned that units were in route. Deputies then returned to patrol.
6:33 p.m., Shade — Deputies responded to Shade for a report of a Domestic Violence incident.
7:49 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Albany for an individual in mental distress. Deputies made contact with the male and, after speaking with him, transported him to the hospital for a mental evaluation.
9:01 p.m., The Plains — The Sheriff's Office responded to a residence in The Plains after a caller advised there were people outside his residence. The area was checked with negative contact.
9:36 p.m., Chauncey —Deputies responded to Chauncey for an active dispute. While en route, deputies were notified that one of the involved parties had already left. Deputies made contact with the caller, who stated that the dispute was verbal only. The parties were already separated, and no further action was needed. Deputies returned to patrol.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
2:33 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Athens Township in reference to an active burglary. The entirety of the residence was checked and found to be secure. There was no indication that forced entry had been made or attempted, so deputies returned to patrol.
9:33 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Poston Road in The Plains on a request for a well-being check of a male that no one has had contact with for several days. Deputies made contact with the male, and he was found to be fine. Deputies returned to patrol.
10:38 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Industrial Drive in Athens after someone found a bag with a mysterious white powder in it. Deputies seized the bag, and took it to evidence to be destroyed.
10:55 a.m., Stewart — Deputies were dispatched to Sweeney Street in Stewart on a littering complaint. A report was completed and investigation is pending.
11:11 a.m., Guysville — Deputies were dispatched to Lottridge Road on a verbal dispute. Upon arriving on scene, deputies spoke to the involved females, who agreed to separate within the residence. They were advised any further disputes would result in citations for disorderly conduct.
12:17 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Channingway Blvd in The Plains on a medical alert alarm. Deputies were canceled prior to arriving on scene, as there was no emergency.
12:31 p.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to Jet Star Drive in Hockingport on a report of a suspicious package that was delivered in the mail. Deputies took the package as evidence, and this matter is under further investigation.
12:41 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to S Canaan Road in Guysville for a call about a suspicious person. Deputies searched the property but found nothing was out of place.
1:52 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies spoke with a woman over the phone about a missing vehicle. The caller stated that she had just bought a Silver Honda CRV, and it is now missing. The case is still under investigation.
2:44 a.m. — The Sheriff's Office responded to the Athens area for a call reference a metal health issue.
2:47 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to the Athens County Common Pleas Court on a report that a female took a child from the court without authorization. The female and child were located a short time later, and the female was placed under arrest for Interference With Custody.
3:33 p.m., Athens — Deputies took a walk-in report of harassment by a neighbor. This matter is under investigation.
5:28 p.m., The Plains — The Sheriff's Office responded to The Plains after the caller advised there were people inside his residence. Upon arrival, the caller advised they had left and he did not need anything further.
5:57 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Nelsonville for a male who was unconscious from a suspected overdose. EMS arrived on scene and the male regained consciousness. The male refused further medical treatment. Deputies returned to patrol.
7:21 p.m., Millfield — The Athens Police Department asked for assistance with locating a stolen vehicle. Deputies checked an address in the county that the suspect had been associated with but did not locate the stolen vehicle at that time.
7:40 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for a juvenile issue. Upon making contact, deputies spoke with both the father and the child, and the issue was resolved.
7:50 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for a third-party complaint of a verbal dispute. Upon arrival, there was negative contact. Units returned to patrol.
7:50 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Oxley Road, Athens for a vehicle that had driven through a yard, struck multiple items, then crashed over an embankment into the woods. The Richland FD and EMS arrived and assisted with patient care and vehicle removal. This matter is under investigation.
