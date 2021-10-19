Athens County Sheriff's Office
Monday, Oct. 18
3:26 a.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to a Guysville residence for a well-being check. They were unable to make contact at the address given.
9:19 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were dispatched to Elm Rock Road in Nelsonville for a report of a suspicious person. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to locate the subject
5:09 p.m., Athens — The Sheriff's Office responded to the Athens area to assist a home health aide that was having issues with their client. Upon arrival, the situation was resolved.
5:44 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Chase Road where the caller advised that a subject was destroying her property. Upon arrival, contact was made with the man, who had caused severe damage to the caller’s residence and other property. The individual was arrested for vandalism and transported to the Regional Jail without incident.
8:02 p.m., Athens — Deputies received a request for a well-being check on a male near Athens. Deputies attempted contact with the male at his residence but did not locate anyone home at the time. A BOLO was sent out for the male in case other law enforcement had contact with him.
8:20 p.m., Athens — Deputies received a report of a loud vehicle on a roadway in Athens Township. Deputies patrolled the area but did not observe any excessively loud vehicles in the reported area at that time.
9:45 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to assist OSP Units in Dover Township It was determined this was a dispute, but not criminal in nature. No further action taken.
Tuesday, Oct. 19
12:43 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute at a residence in Waterloo Township. Deputies spoke with both parties, and neither party reported any criminal acts at this time. Both parties were advised to separate or speak to each other in a civil manner. Deputies returned to patrol.
2:08 a.m., New Marsfield — Deputies received a report of a dispute at a residence in New Marshfield. Deputies spoke with the involved parties on scene. Neither party wished to pursue charges at the time and willingly separated for the night.
3:26 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Johnson Road in The Plains on a report of a suspicious vehicle / persons. Upon arriving, deputies located the vehicle and persons, and it was found that they were collecting walnuts. Deputies returned to patrol.
7:04 p.m., The Plains — The Sheriff's Office responded to The Plains after a caller advised that someone had taken a piece off his screen door. The incident was logged, and the caller was advised to contact the landlord in reference to having it replaced.
7:11 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to an activated alarm on Stonybrook Drive, Athens. Deputies checked the area and verified everything was secure. Deputies returned to patrol.
8:34 p.m., Coolville — Deputies took a theft report in Coolville after a caller reported that sometime in the last few days, someone broke into his camper and storage building. This matter is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.