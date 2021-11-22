Athens County Sheriff's Office
Friday, Nov. 19
10:01 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to New Marshfield for a well-being check. The subject was confirmed safe.
12:38 p.m., Guysville — Deputies were dispatched to an activated residential alarm on McGur Road in Guysville. While en route, the homeowner made contact with central dispatch and was able to confirm that the issue was a false alarm. No response was needed.
1:45 p.m., Athens — A deputy responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle on private property on SR 550 in Amesville. The deputy arrived on scene and attempted contact with the owner of the vehicle without success. The vehicle was marked for removal, per the owner of the property.
1:53 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies were dispatched to a residence in Chauncey for an attempt to locate/well-being check on a missing juvenile at the request of the Nelsonville Police Department. Deputies made contact with the resident and were advised that the person they were looking for had moved back to Nelsonville. An address was provided and forwarded to Nelsonville Police. No further deputy action needed.
2:51 p.m., Chauncey — APD requested a well-being check on an OU student currently living in the Chauncey area. Deputies responded to the given location and had negative contact with the person. APD was notified and Deputies resumed patrol.
3:15 p.m., The Plains — An employee from Heiner's Bakery in The Plains called the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report they had heard a person yelling from across the street in possible distress. A deputy arrived on scene and spoke with two persons that were located on the property in question. Both men stated they were helping the property owner with maintenance on her home. The property owner confirmed the men were working on her home. No criminal activity was observed, and deputies resumed patrol.
3:46 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Frum Road in Athens for a residential burglary alarm. Deputies checked the residence and found everything to be secure. Deputies returned to patrol.
4:56 p.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to Coolville for a male refusing to leave a business. While en route, deputies were notified that the male left the business, and our response was no longer needed. Deputies returned to patrol.
5:09 p.m., Nelsonville — Dispatchers at the Athens County Sheriff's Office received an open-line 911 call coming from the Nelsonville area. Deputies responded to the address given and spoke with a male and female at the residence. The female stated they had been in a verbal altercation and things had calmed down prior to their arrival. After speaking with both parties, deputies determined that no further action was necessary.
6 p.m., New Marshfield — A caller from the New Marshfield area contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report that a truck was traveling at high rates of speed and the driver was yelling out the window. Deputies were dispatched to the area and patrolled for the vehicle described. No contact was made with the vehicle.
6:18 p.m., Hockingport — A caller from the Coolville area called the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report that her brother had been aggressive with her while she was in his home. Deputies responded to the given address and spoke with two females and one male. The male stated that his sister and her daughter were removing items from his house without permission. Deputies requested that the females leave the residence and they complied without incident.
6:51 p.m., Trimble — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to the Kroger in Trimble for a report of a canine incident. This case will be referred to the Dog Warden for further follow-up.
7:20 p.m., Athens — A resident of New Marshfield called the Athens County Sheriff's Office to request a deputy respond to her address. She stated she was being harassed and wanted to file a report. A deputy arrived on scene and attempted to make contact with the caller. The Deputy was unable to make contact and resumed patrol.
7:26 p.m., Chauncey — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to High Street in Chauncey for a report of a dispute. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with the complainant, who indicated she was in a verbal argument with her brother, but that she no longer needed our assistance. Units resumed patrol.
7:42 p.m., Albany — A caller reported that her father had been following her on the roadway in an aggressive manner. She stated they were currently involved in a custody dispute and that her father had been upset with her. The female stated she was safe at the time and requested to speak to a deputy about the incident. After a deputy spoke with the female, she stated she would call back if any further incidents occurred.
8:20 p.m., Chauncey —The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Lexington Avenue in Chauncey for a report of a camper obstructing a roadway. Units patrolled the area and did not observe any camper obstructing the roadway. Units resumed patrol.
8:44 p.m, Albany — An open-line 911 call was made to the Athens County Sheriff's Office. A deputy was dispatched to Pearl Wood Road in Albany and spoke with the residents, who stated there was no emergency.
10:40 p.m., The Plains — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Fourth Street in The Plains for a complainant stating her neighbors were smoking marijuana. Units arrived on scene but did not smell any marijuana. Units resumed patrol.
11 p.m., The Plains — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to North Plains Road in The Plains for a third-party report of a dispute. Units arrived on scene but did not observe any loud noise coming from the apartment. Units resumed patrol.
Saturday, Nov. 20
1:27 a.m., The Plains — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to The Plains car wash for a report of an assault. The complainant stated that he was being assaulted and chased by two females. Units arrived on scene and could not find the complainant. Multiple attempts to locate the complainant were unsuccessful. Units patrolled the area and found one of the involved parties. It was determined that the female had an active warrant out of the Logan Police Department. Due to the complainant fleeing on foot, units were unable to make contact. The female was transported to the county line where Logan Police Department took custody of her. Units resumed patrol.
2:52 a.m., Athens — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Peach Ridge Road in Athens for a report of a residential alarm. Units attempted contact at the residence but were unsuccessful. The residence was found to be secure, and deputies resumed patrol.
4:02 a.m., Glouster — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to High Street in Glouster for a breaking and entering report. Deputies did not find any evidence of this incident occurring. The complainant was referred to the Glouster Police Department.
6:52 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Long Run Road in Athens. On scene, deputies found Larry Robinson to be in violation of a protection order. Deputies arrested Robinson, and took him to Regional Jail without incident.
9:15 a.m.,Albany — Deputies were dispatched to Christ Community Wesleyan Church in Albany for an alarm activation. Upon arriving on scene, it was found to be a false alarm, as church members were in the building. Deputies returned to patrol.
10:18 a.m., The Plains — A report of homeless person on the property of Sandstone Terrace in The Plains was reported. Caller stated management gave authority to the caller to trespass unwanted persons. A deputy responded to the scene but did not locate any suspicious persons.
10:24a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to The Plains McDonald's on a report of a customer who kept going through the drive through and is now in the lobby being argumentative. Upon arriving on scene, deputies spoke to the individual, and the manager, and the matter was found to have been resolved. The individual left and deputies returned to patrol.
12:27 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to North Clinton Street in The Plains for a report of an individual’s personal property being located near the caller’s garage. Deputies arrived on scene and collected the property for safe keeping and returned to patrol.
12:49 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies were dispatched to Lexington Avenue in Chauncey for a parking complaint. Deputies patrolled the area but did not locate any parking violations. Deputies returned to patrol.
1:02 p.m., Athens — Deputies received a call stating that two people were stealing copper wire from a vehicle crash site. Deputies made contact with the individuals who were not stealing copper wire, but gathering corn left on the side of the road from the vehicle crash. After speaking with the two people, Deputies returned to patrol.
1:08 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Utah Ridge Road in Millfield in response to a theft. On scene, deputies discovered that a vehicle trailer had been stolen. Deputies took a report from the owner and returned to patrol.
1:25 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Dollar General in The Plains for a report of a shoplifter who ran from the store. A report was completed.
2:20 p.m., Athens —Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle in the river on South Canaan Road in Athens. The deputies located the vehicle, and two female occupants on the roof of the vehicle still in the water. Local Fire Departments and EMS were requested and arrived on scene. The female occupants were removed by the Fire Department and seen by EMS. The crash scene was handled by the Highway Patrol.
2:35 p.m., Cooolville — A resident of Rock Run Road in Coolville contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office stating that there was a male at the residence who was unwelcome in the home and wanted him removed. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with both parties, who agreed to stay separated.
2:59 p.m., The Plains — A resident of The Plains area requested a deputy respond to his home after he believed someone had entered his apartment. The caller stated he did not notice anything missing or out of place. After the Deputy cleared the home, he resumed patrol.
3:46 p.m., Coolville — A resident of Coolville contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report a juvenile issue. A deputy responded to the address and spoke with the juvenile and the caller, and the issue was resolved.
3:50 p.m., Albany — Deputies were dispatched to a residence in Albany for a report of a female assaulting an in-home staff worker.
3:58 p.m., Nelsonville — A caller from Movies 10 in Nelsonville called the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report a suspicious item hanging from a tree. A Deputy searched the area and did not locate the item in question.
4:34 p.m., The Plains — A caller from North Plains Road in The Plains called the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report her acquaintance threw a bottle of soda through her window. A deputy arrived on scene and spoke with the complainant. This case is under further investigation.
5:45 p.m., Millfield — Deputies were dispatched to Howard Road in Millfield on a report of a possible injured hunter in the woods yelling. Deputies, as well as members of the fire department, arrived on scene. It was later found that there was no injured hunter, that it was an individual out looking and yelling for his dog. Deputies returned to patrol.
11:33 p.m., Athens — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Hanning Lane in Athens for a report of a suspicious person. Units made contact with the male, who indicated that he was a verbal dispute with his wife, then left the residence to de-escalate the situation. Units spoke with both parties and determined no threats or physical violence had occurred and only a verbal argument. Neither party wished to separate. Units resumed patrol.
Sunday, Nov. 21
3:17 a.m., Athens — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Marion Johnson Road in Athens for a report of a domestic dispute. Deputies spoke with both involved parties and determined an altercation did occur. The complainant did not wish to pursue criminal charges. Neither party wished to separate. Units resumed patrol.
9:57 a.m., Albany — Deputies were dispatched to Enlow Road in Albany on a report of a suspicious male trying to open doors on multiple residences. Upon arriving in the area, deputies spoke to the caller and checked the area on foot. Deputies had no contact with the described male. Deputies patrolled the area by vehicle and returned to patrol.
10:34 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Rainbow Lake Road in Athens for a call of a suspicious person. The caller stated that a man was walking around a property and looking into the windows. The caller also stated that the man was looking into a car on the property. On scene, deputies spoke with the man, who told us that he was visiting from out of town, and just looking at the property. This was confirmed by the homeowners, who were also on the property. After this, deputies returned to patrol.
10:52 p.m., Buchtel — Deputies were dispatched to Elm Street in Buchtel on a 911 hang-up call. Upon arriving on scene, deputies made contact with a female, who advised there was no emergency. The call was found to not have come from her phone. With no emergency, and the female advising no problems, deputies returned to patrol.
12:18 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to 1st Street in The Plains in reference to a dog bite. On scene, it was discovered that a man and woman had gotten into a verbal argument, and a dog had gotten between them. During the argument, the dog bit both people and attempted to leave the confined place. EMS transported the male to the hospital, and the Dog Warden took the dog to the dog shelter.
2:26 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Piggly Wiggly in The Plains on a report of an active assault that was occurring at the store. Upon arriving on scene, bystanders had a male detained, whom deputies took into custody. Through investigation, it was found that the male had randomly assaulted a female inside the store, and another male outside the store. Deputies identified and arrested Michael Lacobucci of The Plains, and he was transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
2:39 p.m., Coolville — The Sheriff's Office responded to Coolville for an inactive dispute. Upon arrival, the male advised that the female had already left and there were no threats of violence or physical violence. Contact was made with the female via telephone, who advised that she was ok and was not returning for the evening.
3:50 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Shady Lane in The Plains on a report of several items of mail that were found. Deputies responded and collected the mail.
4:19 p.m., Amesville — A male subject contacted the Sheriff's Office advising that sometime overnight, someone had stolen the gas from his vehicle. Currently, there are no leads in this matter.
6:24 p.m., Athens — The Sheriff's Office responded to the Athens area, where the caller advised there was a cow in the roadway. The area was patrolled with negative contact.
6:31 p.m., Athens — The Sheriff's Office responded to the Athens area where the caller advised she thought she heard someone in her garage. Upon arrival, the garage was searched with negative contact.
7:09 p.m., The Plains — The Sheriff's Office responded to a residence in The Plains, where the caller advised there were people in his house that would not leave. Upon arrival, contact was made with the caller, who advised the people were gone. The caller was treated by ACEMS for minor injuries that he was unsure how he got.
10:20 p.m., Coolville — Deputies received an automated alarm call from a business in Coolville. When they responded to the business, they found it secure at that time and returned to patrol.
10:50 p.m., Athens — Deputies received a complaint of suspicious persons at the Sandstone Trailer Court in Athens. Deputies responded to the area but did not locate any persons outside at that time.
10:59 p.m., The Plains — Deputies received a complaint of a bicycle theft from the McDonald's in The Plains. An employee reported that sometime during the evening hours their bicycle was taken from outside the business. The bicycle was described a black with blue camouflage and was a BMX style bike made by Jet. This matter is currently under investigation.
Monday, Nov. 22
4:29 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to a residence in Athens Township in reference to a narcotics overdose call. This matter is under investigation by the Athens County Coroner's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.