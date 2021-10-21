Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Wednesday, Oct. 20
2:14 a.m., The Plains — The Ohio State Highway Patrol requested assistance from the ACSO as their trooper was in a vehicle pursuit in Dover Township. Deputies responded to the area and, based on the description provided, patrolled for the suspects’ vehicle. No vehicle matching the description was observed or located. Deputies returned to patrol.
11:37 a.m., location unknown — Deputies took a report of a female being harassed at a housing complex in The Plains while doing yard maintenance.
3:44 p.m., Amesville — Deputies responded to a 911 open-line call in Amesville. Upon making contact, the homeowner advised everything was ok. No further action taken.
3:56 p.m., Albany — Deputies were dispatched to Albany for a well-being check. The caller stated that they suspected an elderly female wasn’t being cared for and couldn’t care for herself. Deputies arrived and made contact with the elderly female, who was found to be ok. Deputies returned to patrol.
6:38 p.m., Athens — A third-party complainant called the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to report a neighbor was in a verbal dispute. Deputies responded to Luhrig Road in Athens and spoke with the residents at the address provided. The residents stated there had been an argument earlier but now it was over. The deputy checked the well-being of other residents present and did not observe anything unusual.
6:44 p.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Taylor Ridge Road in Glouster for a suspicious vehicle complaint. Deputies arrived and made contact with the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle stated he was there dropping off water to a friend. The alleged friend left prior to deputies’ arrival. The vehicle left and deputies returned to patrol.
8 p.m., The Plains — A third-party complainant called the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to report an active fight near Campbell Street in The Plains. Deputies responded and spoke with two males who stated that two other males had ambushed them and then left the area on foot. The males were uninjured and denied medical assistance. As a deputy was speaking with one of the males, he stated he had multiple warrants for his arrest. The deputy confirmed the warrants and the male was transported to SEORJ without incident.
8:08 p.m., New Marshfield — A male subject from Steinmeyer Road in New Marshfield contacted dispatch advising that sometime in the last week his bicycle was stolen. Currently, there are no leads in this matter.
9:09 p.m., Glouster — Deputies took a stolen identity report from a resident in Glouster. The called advised deputies that someone had used her identity for financial gain. The matter is under investigation.
10:43 p.m., Athens — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office met with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office at the county line to pick up a male who had an active warrant out for his arrest. The male was transported to SEORJ without incident.
Thursday, Oct. 21
3:23 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to a call for help for an individual who was believed to be suffering from a mental health crisis. Deputies were able to make contact with the caller, but the individual they were attempting to locate was not present and their whereabouts were unknown. The residence was searched, the wooded area around the residence was searched, as well as a thorough patrol of the general area performed. The individual was not able to be located, and a BOLO was sent out.
6:20 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies were dispatched to Jacksonville for a reported dispute. Deputies arrived and met with a male and female, who had conflicting stories on the circumstances surrounding the dispute. There were no signs of violence, but the female was complaining of shortness of breath and chest pains, so EMS was called to transport the female to the hospital. Deputies returned to patrol.
7:02 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Hebbardsville Road for a theft report. The caller stated that someone had stolen her bank cards. Prior to deputies’ arrival, the caller advised that she found the cards, and no further action was needed
11:04 p.m., Glouster — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Route 685 in Glouster for a report of a possible burglary. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with the complainant, who advised she believed someone was in her home. Deputies cleared the residence and found no person(s). Units resumed patrol.
