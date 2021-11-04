Athens County Sheriff's Office
Wednesday, Nov. 3
8:49 a.m, Athens — Deputies responded to Union Street in Athens in reference to criminal damaging that occurred on Salem Road. The caller believes that someone intentionally broke his gas line on his truck. At this time, the call is under investigation.
4:47 p.m, location unknown — A female complainant requested to file a report regarding her debit card being used without her permission. She stated that her acquaintance accessed her card without her knowledge. Further investigation is pending.
6:20 p.m, The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to The Plains for a well-being check. Deputies were notified while en route to disregard because the caller was able to make contact with the person.
7:00 p.m, Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to Coolville for a trespass complaint involving a vehicle. The caller stated that someone drove up a road on his property and wrecked into a tree, and that the individual appeared to be injured. EMS transported the individual to the hospital. This matter is under investigation.
