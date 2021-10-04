Athens County Sheriff's Office
Friday, Oct. 1
9:33 a.m., The Plains — Dispatch advised of a reckless driver in The Plains area. Deputies responded to the area and patrolled but did not locate the vehicle. The Ohio State Highway Patrol was advised to be on the lookout for the vehicle.
12:24 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Main Street in The Plains for an activated residential burglary alarm. Deputies found the residence to be secure, with no evidence of any crime having occurred. The incident was determined to be a false alarm.
12:54 p.m, Coolville — Deputies took a report of theft from a camper outside of Coolville. The caller stated that someone took a TV out of their storage container for the camper. A report was filed.
4:53 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to a residence in Millfield for a report of dogs that were being allowed to run loose. These dogs had previously been alleged to have attacked other animals. Deputies located the dogs and their owner, who was advised to keep the dogs restrained within the property. This case is being referred to the Dog Warden for follow-up
5:38 p.m., Albany — Deputies spoke with a male by phone about a child custody issue. The complainant was referred to domestic relations to file charges.
6:09 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Hebbardsville Road for a truck parked in the middle of a field. Deputies patrolled the area but did not locate the vehicle. Units resumed patrol.
8:09 p.m., Glouster — Deputies received a report of a burglary near Glouster. This case is under further investigation.
8:31 p.m, Guysville — Deputies were dispatched to State Route 144 for an alarm activation. While en-route, deputies were advised to cancel due to it being a false alarm. No further action was taken.
11:53 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to First Street in Glouster for a report of a suspicious male knocking on a resident’s door. On scene, deputies walked the perimeter of the residence and patrolled the area but were unable to locate the male.
Saturday, Oct. 2
2:18 a.m., Millfield — Deputies assisted The Plains Fire Department in making contact with a resident to inquire about trash being burned illegally on their property. After the fire department spoke with the resident, deputies returned to patrol.
2:28 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a residence in Athens for a trespassing complaint. This matter is currently under investigation.
3:00 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to East Fourth Street in The Plains in reference to an investigative complaint. Deputies spoke with the caller, and a report was taken. No further actions were taken, and deputies returned to patrol.
12:29 p.m., The Plains — Deputies received a report of a vehicle in a drive-through in The Plains where the driver was allegedly nodding off at the wheel. The vehicle then left the restaurant toward Athens. Deputies patrolled the area but had negative contact with any vehicles matching the description.
12:32 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to Jacksonville for a trespass complaint. The caller advised her ex was at her house and would not leave. On scene, Deputies spoke with both parties. The male recently moved out and still had property at the residence. The male agreed to leave without incident, and the caller advised she would solidify the housing situation with her landlord and call back if there were any issues in the future.
1:07 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Happy Hollow Road in Nelsonville for a breaking and entering report. The caller reported that someone was inside a trailer across the street, and they knew no one was supposed to be there. On scene, Deputies spoke to all parties, and learned that the property was currently disputed over due to a divorce. The incident is under further review, pending court paperwork to determine if the incident was civil or criminal in nature.
4:02 p.m., Guysville — Deputies spoke with a male by phone regarding a theft complaint. The caller stated that somebody had stolen a plow from his residence. A report was taken.
5:04 p.m., Albany — A caller from Washington Road in Albany stated that he believed a building on his property had been broken into. A deputy responded and searched the location for any persons or damage and discovered that a door had been breached. The caller secured the entrance that had been damaged.
6:41 p.m., Guysville — The Athens County Sheriff's Office received an open-line call to 911 from the Mill School Road area in Guysville. A Deputy was dispatched to the location of the call and spoke with the homeowner. The homeowner advised that they had not called the Sheriff's office, and all was well. After the Deputy spoke with members of the household, he resumed patrol.
8:24 p.m., The Plains — A motorist contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report a reckless driver in The Plains area. The caller reported that a male had been swerving in and out of traffic lanes on SR 682. Deputies patrolled the area where the vehicle had been last reported but were unable to locate a reckless driver. The area was patrolled for throughout the evening.
9:26 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to The Athens County Fairgrounds for a fight in progress. Deputies spoke with the caller, who advised the individuals left prior to law enforcement arrival. Deputies advised the caller to call back if the individuals returned.
Sunday, Oct. 3
2:10 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Waterloo Township in reference to a domestic dispute. Deputies made contact with both parties, and it was determined that there had been no physical violence, or threats of such. This was determined to be a verbal dispute only. No further action taken.
9:26 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Waterloo Township in reference to a domestic dispute. Deputies made contact with both parties, and it was determined that there had been no physical violence, or threats of such. This was determined to be a verbal dispute only. No further action taken.
10:40 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to a North Plains Road business on a report of a disorderly male yelling at customers and causing problems. Upon arriving on scene, it was found that the male left prior to deputies’ arrival, leaving in an unknown direction. The business was advised to call if he were to return and cause further issues. Deputies returned to patrol.
11:46 a.m., Guysville — Deputies were dispatched to Glazier Road on an open 911 hang-up call. Upon arriving on scene, it was found to be a small child playing with a phone and no emergency. Deputies returned to patrol.
12:26 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a residence in Athens for a trespass complaint. Charges for criminal trespass were requested, and the case will be continued pending contact with the subject.
1:39 p.m., Millfield — Deputies were dispatched to Millfield for a report of a 4 -wheeler being abandoned in the woods. While en route, the caller called back in and advised that after a closer look, the item was actually a broken toy. No further response was requested.
5:39 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Angel Ridge Road in regard to a missing cell phone. The complainant stated he lost his cell phone yesterday while in Athens, and it was pinging at this address. Deputies spoke with the resident at this address, who stated he found the phone yesterday while working in Athens. Deputies returned the phone to the complainant.
8:26 p.m., Athens — A resident from the New Marshfield area called the Athens Sheriff's Office to report a verbal dispute. When Deputies arrived, the male had already left the residence. No criminal behavior was observed, and deputies resumed patrol.
9:43 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to the Piggly Wiggly parking lot in The Plains for a female who locked herself out of her vehicle. Deputies helped the female gain entry to her vehicle. No further action was taken.
Monday, Oct. 4
12:08 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Converse Street in Chauncey for a report of a tarp that was bundled up on the side of the roadway. Deputies checked the tarp, which did not contain anything. No further actions were taken, and deputies returned to patrol.
1:59 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to the Glouster area in reference to a trespassing complaint. On scene, deputies spoke with the party in question, who agreed to leave. No further actions were taken, and deputies returned to patrol.
4:23 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Johnson Road in The Plains in reference to a caller stating that someone is attempting to open a door on her residence. On scene, deputies observed no signs of forced entry. Deputies also walked the surrounding areas of the residence but did not make contact with anyone. After speaking with the caller, deputies returned to patrol.
