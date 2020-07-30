The city of Nelsonville announces that Fort Street will have occasional, one lane closures with flaggers from Thursday, July 30, 2020 through Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, weekdays only. The closures will occur each day from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The roadway is being closed for an R&R Pipeline gas line repair project, weather permitting. Use an alternate route.

hwillard@athensmessenger.com

