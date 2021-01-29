The Fourth District Court of Appeals will convene on Thursday  Feb. 11, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. in the Athens County Common Please Courtroom, Athens County Courthouse in Athens, to consider appeals from Scioto, Hocking, Pickaway and Washington Counties. Cases will be argued before Presiding Judge Smith and Judges Abele and Wilkin. 

The Fourth Appellate District is comprised of Presiding Judge Jason P. Smith of Ironton; Administrative Judge Michael D. Hess of Circleville; Judge Peter B. Abele of Vinton; and Judge Kristy S. Wilkin of Hillsboro.

The Court of Appeals directly reviews all cases heard or tried in lower courts in which a decision is being appealed. These cases may have been tried in Common Pleas, Probate, Juvenile, Municipal or Court Courts, and may be either civil or criminal cases. 

Recommended for you

Load comments