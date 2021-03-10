The City of Athens announces that Franklin Avenue will be closed between Merkle Street and Evans Street on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 from 8 a.m. until completion for a storm sewer line repair. There will be no thru or emergency traffic. Motorists are asked to avoid the area. Parking will also be removed in the immediate area.
Questions or concerns may be directed to the City of Athens Engineering and Public Works Department, 740-593-7636.
