Airline Church of Christ, 4477 St. Rt. 681, Albany, will hold it's annual Free Clothing Give-a-Way this Saturday, Oct. 23, from 8 a.m. until noon. Clothing for all ages will be available as well as small household items such as dishes, bedding, toys, small appliances, and some furniture. The church is located four miles northwest of Albany on State Route 681. For further information please call 740-698-7041.
