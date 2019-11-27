The city of Athens has announced that Columbia Gas will begin replacement of a gas main on Greenbrier Drive Monday, Dec. 2. Work is expected to last 2-3 weeks, and one lane of traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Questions can be directed to Scott Cline with Columbia Gas, 740-412-5820.
