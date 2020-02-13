The City of Athens announces that Columbia Gas and contractor, R&R Pipeline will begin replacement of the gas main on Terrace Drive on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Work is anticipated to be completed within six weeks. The road may be closed from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. daily at all other times one lane, two way traffic will be maintained with flaggers. Emergency traffic will be permitted, access to residences will be provided. Residences are encouraged to avoid the area.

Questions or concerns may be directed to Michelle Day with Columbia Gas, 614-309-7576.

Load comments