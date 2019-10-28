Early In-Person voting will take place at the Athens County Board of Elections Office at 15 S. Court St., Room 130, Athens.
- Tuesday, Oct. 29 through Friday, Nov. 1 — 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 2 — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 3 — 1-5 p.m.
- Monday, Nov. 4 — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The General Election is Tuesday, Nov. 5. Polls will be open that day from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
To find your polling place, visit the local election office website at boe.ohio.gov/athens and click "Polling Place Lookup" on the left-hand side; or contact the office at 740-592-3201 or athens@ohiosecretaryofstate.gov for help.
Mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 4. Drop-off absentee ballots must be given to Board of Elections Offices by 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 5. The drop box is located behind the Court House Annex Building.
