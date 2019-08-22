S&ME, a consultant for the City of Athens, is planning to complete geotechnical borings the week of Aug. 26 at various locations throughout the city.
West Union Street borings are scheduled for Monday, between Route 682 and Shafer Street, beginning at 9 a.m. Traffic will be flagged around the work zone. Borings on Herrold Avenue and in the alley behind West State Street are also expected to be completed Monday.
Dairy Lane borings are scheduled for Tuesday, between Elliottsville Road and Richland Avenue, to begin at 8 a.m. Traffic will be flagged around the work zone.
Questions may be directed to the City of Athens Engineering and Public Works Department at 740-593-7636.
