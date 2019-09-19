Note: This story appears in the Thursday, Sept. 19 newspaper on Page A1.
What’s several feet tall, has giant seeds and resembles Ohio’s state fruit?
Answer: the “Giant Pawpaw” puppet, and it’s reportedly gone missing.
The puppet serves as a sort of mascot for the annual Ohio Pawpaw Festival, which just wrapped up
Sunday at Lake Snowden. On Tuesday, festival organizers posted to Facebook that the Giant Pawpaw has disappeared.
It was last seen on the festival grounds Saturday night or early Sunday morning, a post from the festival page explains. The post quips that the Giant Pawpaw is “missed terribly by the Baby Pawpaw.”
“All joking aside,” it continues, “we really do want this lovingly handcrafted puppet back. If you saw anything please tell us. So many have enjoyed the Giant Pawpaw over the years.”
Those with information about the Giant Pawpaw’s whereabouts can message the “Ohio Pawpaw Festival” Facebook page or email pawpawfest@gmail.com.
