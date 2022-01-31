Come out and join the American Legion Glouster Post 414 for our fish fry dinner featuring a fish sandwich, fresh-cut fries, coleslaw & dessert for only $8 on Friday, Feb. 4 from 4 to 6:30 p.m.
