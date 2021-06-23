The Village of Glouster will be temporarily closing Monroe Street from Maple to New Street effective June 25, 2021 until further notice.
Also, starting June 28, 2021 at 7am through July 2, 2021 the bridge will be closed connecting East Main Street and Allen Road. Any questions can be answered by calling the Glouster Public Works Department at 740-767-2468.
