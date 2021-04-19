Glouster will be hosting a clean up day on Saturday, May 15, from 9 a.m. to noon. Items for disposal can be brought to the Glouster Street Department. Curbside pick up will also be provided. Call 740-767-3497 to schedule pick up. All items must be placed at the curb for pick up. Mattresses must be wrapped in plastic. No tires, household trash, household chemicals or paint cans will be accepted.
