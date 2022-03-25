Glouster Village Council will meet in special session on Tuesday March 29, 2022 at 5 p.m. in the water and electric office, 16 Front St., Glouster, to discuss bids on renovating the village hall building and personnel issues.
Glouster Village Council will meet in special session on Tuesday March 29, 2022 at 5 p.m. in the water and electric office, 16 Front St., Glouster, to discuss bids on renovating the village hall building and personnel issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.