A Glouster man was arrested Tuesday on an active warrant during a complaint investigation conducted by the Athens County Sheriff Office's Criminal Interdiction Unit.

The investigation took place on Red Dog Road in Glouster, where William R. Blosser Jr., 40, of Glouster, was identified and arrested on active warrant from Athens County for failure to appear on a theft offense.

Blosser allegedly fled from the deputies, who then used a taser to apprehend him.

He was transported to the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail and is charged with resisting arrest and obstructing official business. A sheriff's office news release also states Blosser was on probation at the time of the incident and will receive a probation violation.

