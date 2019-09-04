A Glouster man was arrested Tuesday on an active warrant during a complaint investigation conducted by the Athens County Sheriff Office's Criminal Interdiction Unit.
The investigation took place on Red Dog Road in Glouster, where William R. Blosser Jr., 40, of Glouster, was identified and arrested on active warrant from Athens County for failure to appear on a theft offense.
Blosser allegedly fled from the deputies, who then used a taser to apprehend him.
He was transported to the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail and is charged with resisting arrest and obstructing official business. A sheriff's office news release also states Blosser was on probation at the time of the incident and will receive a probation violation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.