A candidate forum that had been planned for the Glouster mayor's race on Oct. 16 has been canceled, the League of Women Voters of Athens County has announced. There are only two candidates in the race, and one is not showing up — the League does not host forums when that is the case.
All remaining forums in Amesville, Coolville, Chauncey and Alexander will go on as scheduled.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.