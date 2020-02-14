The Village of Glouster Park Committee will meet Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. in the Water and Electric Office to discuss upgrades at the park. This will be followed by a Finance Committee Meeting to set permanent appropriations for 2020. Followed by a special Council Meeting to discuss applying for a grant to install crosswalks down by the park and to discuss any further topics to come before Council.

