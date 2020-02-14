The Village of Glouster Park Committee will meet Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. in the Water and Electric Office to discuss upgrades at the park. This will be followed by a Finance Committee Meeting to set permanent appropriations for 2020. Followed by a special Council Meeting to discuss applying for a grant to install crosswalks down by the park and to discuss any further topics to come before Council.
Most Popular
Articles
- Meth traffickers busted in Nelsonville
- Debris on Rt. 550 under investigation
- Search warrant results in two arrests
- OU wrestler arrested for criminal damaging
- BREAKING: Bomb threat investigated at Walmart
- Nelsonville deputy auditor indicted on felony charges
- Lancers on top
- J Bar sued for alleged overserving resulting in a vehicle crash
- HAPCAP awards bids for Nelsonville project
- Athens County land transfers
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.