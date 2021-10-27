Due to the home playoff football game, trick or treating in the Village of Glouster has been moved to Saturday, Oct. 30 beginning at 2 p.m. until 3 p.m.
Trending Now
-
Dan Sherman allegedly removed from Nelsonville city bodies due to derogatory comment
-
Nelsonville off the hook for $400k in penalties stemming from deputy auditor theft
-
COVID deaths slowly climb in Athens County
-
Survive and advance
-
Former Vinton Township fiscal officer pleads not guilty to theft of $287,000 in township funds
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.