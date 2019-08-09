GLOUSTER — Glouster Village Council will host a special meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 5 p.m. in the Glouster Water and Electric Office (16 Front St.). The purpose of the meeting is to pass a resolution to apply for the Ohio Public Works Commission Grant for the Embrey Street Bridge and to discuss any other business that comes before Council.
