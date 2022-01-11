Glouster Village Council will hold a special meeting Wednesday Jan. 19. 2022 at 5 p.m. at the Glouster Depot to discuss park plans for the NRG Grant.
Trending Now
-
National Guard deployed to O'Bleness
-
Glouster man in federal custody after destroying part of Veterans Monument
-
Three local school districts support groups suing state over school funding
-
Charity hockey game to benefit scholarship in memory of deceased Nelsonville officer
-
Cottrill shoots Lancers past Bulldogs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.