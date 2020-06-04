Glouster Village Council Abatement Committee will meet Monday June 8, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. at the Water and Electric Office 16 Front Street. The purpose of the meeting is to review the delinquent property taxes and make recommendations to the Athens County Land Bank for demolition properties.
Glouster Village Council Ordinance Committee will meet Monday June 22, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. in the Water and Electric Office. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss establishing a burning ordinance and an ordinance establishing light duty for employees.
Glouster Village Council Finance Committee will meet Monday June 22, 2020 at 5 p.m. in the Water & Electric Office. The purpose of this meeting is to adjust the budget due to cuts from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Any questions can be answered by calling the Village Hall at 740-767-3497.
