Glouster Village Council will hold a special meeting Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at 5 p.m. in the Athens County Records Office, located at 27 South High Street Glouster. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss an agreement with Athens County Commissioners regarding the old Dollar General Building, Cares Act Expenditures and anything else that comes before Council. Any further questions can be answered by calling the Glouster Village Hall at 740-767-3497.

