Glouster Village Council will hold a special meeting Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at 5 p.m. in the Athens County Records Office, located at 27 South High Street Glouster. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss an agreement with Athens County Commissioners regarding the old Dollar General Building, Cares Act Expenditures and anything else that comes before Council. Any further questions can be answered by calling the Glouster Village Hall at 740-767-3497.
Glouster Village Council to hold special meeting Oct. 19
-
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.