Glouster Village Council will be holding their regular Council Meeting on Monday Aug. 3, 2020 at 5 p.m. at the Glouster Depot located at 53 High Street Glouster. Social Distancing and masks will be required to attend the meeting. Any questions can be answered by calling Village Hall at 740-767-3497.
