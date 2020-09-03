Glouster Village Council will be holding a Park Committee Meeting at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at the Glouster Depot Building. Park improvements will be discussed. This will be followed by the regular monthly Glouster Village Council Meeting at 5 p.m.
Trending Now
-
Big plays push Tomcats past Buckeyes, 34-28
-
Athens County Prosecutor and indicted Householder accomplice were tangled up in corruption scandal as OSU undergrads
-
At least three Ohio children with COVID-19 died since June, but it’s not that simple
-
Women's car goes airborne into a semi truck trailer
-
Nelsonville-York Board named in anti-bullying lawsuit
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.