Glouster water & electric bills will be delayed this month due to computer issues. We will continue to update as to when you can expect to receive your bill. The due date will be extended as well. There will be no penalties assessed and no shut-off's for this month, but you are still responsible to pay your bill once received. Thank you for your patience and cooperation.
