The Contractor for the Safe Routes to School project on Grant Street will be resuming construction activities on Aug. 10, 2020.

The Contractor will be working on storm sewer installation on Stimson Avenue between the Grant Street intersection and the roundabout. Traffic will be flagged at this location, from approximately 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 10 and Tuesday, Aug. 11.

Please direct any questions to the Engineering and Public Works Office at 740-593-7636.

