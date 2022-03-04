The Osteopathic Heritage Foundation of Nelsonville and the Rocky Community Improvement Fund are accepting grant applications from agencies in Nelsonville and surrounding areas until April 15.
Funding priorities include programs that provide healthy food access, educational opportunities for youth, behavioral health services and/or programs for older adults.
Applications will be accepted from agencies in Athens and surrounding counties, with an emphasis on organizations serving Nelsonville, Ohio. Funding decisions will be announced in June.
Since 2013, the Foundation and RCIF have partnered to award more than $600,000 to support programs serving vulnerable populations in southeastern Ohio through semi-annual funding cycles.
In 2021, the Foundation and RCIF jointly awarded 24 grants totaling $82,313.
More information about the grant opportunity and grants awarded through the partnership are listed on the RCIF website.
