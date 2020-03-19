The city of Athens has closed City Hall to the public due to the spread of COVID-19. For the health of our employees, the Athens City Income Tax Department is asking taxpayers with questions and who need help with tax forms to call 740-592-3337 or email ttimberman@ci.athens.oh.us.

Payments can be mailed in or paid by credit card on our website at www.ci.athens.oh.us. If help is needed completing city income tax forms, please call for an appointment.

hwillard@athensmessenger.com

