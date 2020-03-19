The city of Athens has closed City Hall to the public due to the spread of COVID-19. For the health of our employees, the Athens City Income Tax Department is asking taxpayers with questions and who need help with tax forms to call 740-592-3337 or email ttimberman@ci.athens.oh.us.
Payments can be mailed in or paid by credit card on our website at www.ci.athens.oh.us. If help is needed completing city income tax forms, please call for an appointment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.