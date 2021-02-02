The Hocking Athens Perry County Action (HAPCAP) will be implementing temporary changes effective Wednesday, Feb. 3 to Athens Public Transit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Changes are as follows:

  • Line 4 will resume operations.
  • Buses will run Monday through Friday from 7:45 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.
  • All fixed routes will remain fare free
  • APT will continue to suspend all Saturday service
  • Line 2 will continue to stop service at 7:20 p.m.
  • Line 3 will continue to stop service at 7:00 p.m.
  • Line 7 will continue to run once every two hours rather than once per hour.

If you or a loved one need assistance with transportation options during this pandemic, contact the Athens County Mobility Manager, Jessie Schmitzer, at jessie.schmitzer@hapcap.org or 740-767-4500.

For more information about transportation changes, or any of HAPCAP’s programs, call Claire Gysegem, Public Relations Manager at (740) 767-4500 or email claire.gysegem@gmail.com.

