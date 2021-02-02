The Hocking Athens Perry County Action (HAPCAP) will be implementing temporary changes effective Wednesday, Feb. 3 to Athens Public Transit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Changes are as follows:
- Line 4 will resume operations.
- Buses will run Monday through Friday from 7:45 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.
- All fixed routes will remain fare free
- APT will continue to suspend all Saturday service
- Line 2 will continue to stop service at 7:20 p.m.
- Line 3 will continue to stop service at 7:00 p.m.
- Line 7 will continue to run once every two hours rather than once per hour.
If you or a loved one need assistance with transportation options during this pandemic, contact the Athens County Mobility Manager, Jessie Schmitzer, at jessie.schmitzer@hapcap.org or 740-767-4500.
For more information about transportation changes, or any of HAPCAP’s programs, call Claire Gysegem, Public Relations Manager at (740) 767-4500 or email claire.gysegem@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.