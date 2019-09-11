Hocking-Athens-Perry Community Action is scheduling appointments for the Home Energy Assistance Program. Eligible clients can receive a benefit in the form of a direct payment toward their energy heating bill beginning next January. Households with a total gross income at or below 175 percent of the Federal Poverty Level may be eligible.
HAPCAP is also scheduling appointments for the Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP Plus) program for customers of residential, regulated utilities such as AEP and Columbia Gas. Households with a total gross income at or below 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Level may be eligible.
Clients must provide documentation at a face-to-face interview. Appointments can be made via a phone scheduling system at 844-625-8777.
Contact HAPCAP's Athens County office (3 Cardaras Drive, Glouster) at 740-767-4500 with questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.