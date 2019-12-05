Hocking Athens Perry Community Action (HAPCAP) is planning two public meetings to discuss Line 7, the route connecting Athens, Nelsonville and Albany.
The meetings are scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 1 p.m. in Ohio University's Baker Center, room 230, and also on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. in the Athens Public Library's Raymond Cook Meeting Room.
Written comments may be submitted until Jan. 11, 2020, and can be mailed to 397 W. State Street, Athens, Ohio, 45701. Questions may be directed to the Athens Public Transit Coordinator at 740-592-2727.
