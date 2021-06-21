If you need help with paying your electric bill and/or air conditioning, HAPCAP’s Summer Crisis Program may be able to help.
This program helps income-eligible households cover the costs of home cooling. Benefits include payment assistance, an air conditioning unit, or central air repairs.
The Summer Crisis Program will run from July 1 to September 30, 2021.
You may also visit hapcap.org for more information on eligibility and required documentation.
