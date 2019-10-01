The Athens City-County Health Department is warning residents about the potential dangers involving e-cigarettes and vaping products on the market.
A news release from the department highlights a recent investigation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
There have been hundreds of "lung injury cases" and 12 deaths associated with the use of these products, according to the CDC. None have been reported in Athens County to this point, the local health department notes, but it is still being recommended that people refrain from their use.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.