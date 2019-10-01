The Athens City-County Health Department is warning residents about the potential dangers involving e-cigarettes and vaping products on the market.

A news release from the department highlights a recent investigation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There have been hundreds of "lung injury cases" and 12 deaths associated with the use of these products, according to the CDC. None have been reported in Athens County to this point, the local health department notes, but it is still being recommended that people refrain from their use.

Load comments