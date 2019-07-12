McARTHUR — A historical marker for Maude Collins, the first female sheriff in Ohio history, was placed beside the Vinton County Courthouse on Monday.
The Vinton County Historical and Genealogical Society announced it will hold a dedication ceremony for the marker on Friday, July 19 at 2 p.m. The marker is located in the side lawn between the courthouse and Vinton County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office is the same building where Collins served as jail matron and sheriff. Collins was first appointed sheriff in 1925 following the death of her husband, Fletcher. She was elected to her own term in 1926, having defeated primary and general election opponents. Within the first decade of women’s gaining the right to vote, Collins found herself making history as the county’s chief law enforcement officer.
The Society received a $1,000 grant from Ohio History Connection (formerly the Ohio Historical Society) toward the creation of the Maude Collins marker. Space for the marker was approved by the county commissioners last year.
This will be the third historical marker placed in Vinton County. The others include one in Wilkesville (commemorating the Morgan’s Raiders) and another at Hope Furnace near Zaleski.
