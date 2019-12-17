Hocking College campuses in Nelsonville, Logan and Perry will be closed for winter break beginning Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 through Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.
All campuses will officially reopen on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.
During this time all college buildings and offices will be closed. There will be no on-campus, in-person or telephone student services available.
For more information regarding the winter break, please visit info.hocking.edu/winterbreak.
